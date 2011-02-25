Coastal Uncorked announces tasting trolley stops - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Coastal Uncorked announces tasting trolley stops

From Coastal Uncorked Food, Wine & Spirits Festival

Myrtle Beach, S.C. – Representatives from Coastal Uncorked Food, Wine & Spirits Festival announced Friday the 10 trolley stops for the second annual festival. This year's Tasting Trolley event takes place May 13 and 14 and will feature eight themed hotel stops; Coastal Untapped, a beer garden event at The Myrtle Beach Boardwalk; and a winery event at The Market Common. Hotels and attractions within the city of Myrtle Beach are invited to participate in the event. The tasting trolley stops and themes will be as follows:
 
Caribbean Resort & Villas – Caribbean
Caravelle Resort – 50's Rock and Wine
Landmark Resort – Fiesta under the Sun
The Breakers Resort Hotel – Far East
Dunes Village Oceanfront Resort – Mardi Gras
Bay View – Southern Rock on the Boardwalk
The Island Vista Oceanfront Resort – Island Paradise
Compass Cove Oceanfront Resort Hotel – Tour de Europe
Myrtle Beach downtown boardwalk area – Coastal Untapped Beer Tasting Event
The Market Common – Coastal Uncorked Tasting Tent and Gourmet Village including The Lee Brothers cookbook signing event
 
A new event for the 2011 festival is Coastal Untapped. This beer tasting event will be held at the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk and will include a beer garden tasting tent as well as live music, food vendors and demonstrations.
 
"The Tasting Trolley brought thousands of locals and visitors into the city of Myrtle Beach for two days of unparalleled fun," said Candace Howell, executive director of Coastal Uncorked. "In 2011, our goal is to make the event bigger and better. We look forward to welcoming back our participants from last year and introducing a new stop this year."
 
For more information about Coastal Uncorked Food & Wine Festival, or to purchase tickets, email coastaluncorked@gmail.com or visit CoastalUncorked.com or Facebook.com/CoastalUncorked.  

