WMBF Local Living Host Candace Howell

Candace Howell is no stranger to broadcasting. She is known on the Grand Strand for reporting, hosting and marketing but her career began far from the beach in a small quaint town in upstate New York. Armed with a pad, pen and VHS camera, her career began in a high school journalism and broadcasting class. She was known as the girl with 20 questions and was always in search of the next story or interesting topic. From there it was off to college covering sports, news and the political beat in Rochester, New York.



After graduation Myrtle Beach became home to Howell as she reported and anchored for another affiliate on the Grand Strand. Chances are you saw her covering hurricanes, news or in commercial productions over the last 10 years. Today, when she isn't hosting WMBF Local Living you can find her working on diversifying the economy on the Grand Strand or working with the well known architectural firm, inFORM studio.

Candace is very active in the community and works with several cultural arts initiatives. She sits on the board for the Long Bay Symphony and volunteers with other organizations in town. She is married and has a son, Mason. Her hobbies include spending time with her family and friends, running, yoga, watching sports and enjoying the beach. You can contact Candace at LocalLiving@wmbfnews.com.

