Healthy Blueberry & Banana Muffins

Ingredients

• 1 1/2 cup all-purpose flour

• 1/2 cup sugar

• 1/4 cup oat bran

• 2 tsp. baking powder

• 1/2 tsp. salt

• 1 cup mashed ripe bananas (about 3)

• 1/2 cup unflavored soy milk

• 1 large egg

• 2 Tbsp. vegetable oil

• 2 tsp. fresh lemon juice

• 1 1/2 cup fresh/frozen blueberries

Preparation

Preheat oven to 400°F. Line 12 muffin cups with paper liners. Combine flour, sugar, oat bran, baking powder, and salt in medium bowl; whisk to blend.

Place mashed bananas in large bowl. Stir in soy milk, egg, oil, and lemon juice. Mix in dry ingredients, then blueberries. Divide batter among muffin papers. Bake muffins until tester inserted into center comes out clean, about 20 minutes. Turn muffins out onto rack and cool 10 minutes. Serve warm or at room temperature.

