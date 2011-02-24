Tips for Senior Health – Provided by Agape Senior

As our loved ones age, it is important for us to keep a watchful eye over their well-being. Here are some helpful tips to help care for your aging loved one:

Nutritional Health:

After the age of forty, your metabolism slows down. This means that even though the kinds of food and the amount you eat may not change, you are more likely to gain weight after age forty. A slower metabolism simply means that your body burns fewer calories. Plan your meals and snacks to include the right number of calories for your activity level.

A woman over age 50 should consume about

• 1,600 calories a day if her level of physical activity is low

• 1,800 calories daily if she is moderately active

• 2,000 to 2,200 calories daily if she has an active lifestyle.

A man over age 50 should consume about

• 2,000 calories a day if his level of physical activity is low

• 2,200 to 2,400 calories daily if he is moderately active

• 2,400 to 2,800 calories daily if he has an active lifestyle.

Alzheimer's Health:

Keep mentally active.

Mentally stimulating activities strengthen brain cells and the connections between them and may even create new nerve cells.

Hospice Care:

Plan ahead.

Look for hospice facilities well before you need to initiate hospice care. You'll be more comfortable when you're familiar with the service and met the staff members.

Caregiver Health:

Let yourself be alone for a short time to clear your head. Ask friends & family to provide respite care so

www.AgapeSenior.com