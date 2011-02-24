HCPD arrests three for thefts totaling nearly $20,000

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department has arrested three people in connection to a string of catalytic converter thefts from several car lots.

Sgt. Robert Kegler, spokesman for the Horry County Police Department, said officers began an investigation after several lots in Loris, Conway and Little River reported the converters stolen from vehicles in their lots between Feb. 7 and Feb. 17.

After further investigation, Dustin Grady Tyler, 30, of Conway, Kevin Lewis Norris, 30, of Loris and Crystal Darlene Johnson, 32, of Conway were arrested. 54 catalytic converters have been recovered with a value of $18,900.

Tyler has been charged with three counts of grand larceny, two counts of petty larceny and two counts of malicious damage.

Norris has been charged with three counts of grand larceny, one count of petty larceny and one count of malicious damage.

Johnson has been charged with three counts of grand larceny, and one count of petty larceny.

All three are currently in custody at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

