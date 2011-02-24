Consider This: Gov. Haley on penny sales tax

By Ted Fortenberry - bio | email

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Governor Haley spoke to tourism leaders earlier this week and based on her comments it is apparent that she is clueless when it comes to understanding the state's #1 industry.

Consider This: In her speech Governor Haley criticized the idea of the penny sales tax. I guess Ms. Haley assumes that the millions of guests who visit the Grand Strand just happen to show up. We know that's not how it works. There is no doubt the funding mechanism, and the advertising campaigns created with this money, played a major role in making 2010 a success.

So, what's her plan to grow the numbers? Hold on, because this is big… it's for us to speak positively. Now I can be accused of being overly optimistic, so I support the idea of having a positive attitude, but I have yet to see a business plan that any bank would approve that was based on my positivity. Here's an idea, Governor, why don't you start speaking positive about finding some funding to help us build I-73 that would also benefit the Pee Dee.

Instead of bashing our local efforts, check the state coffers first… those hundreds of millions of dollars that come in every year are a present from the Grand Strand. It is apparent that Governor Haley does not understand this economic engine and she needs to get up to speed quickly or it will be a long four years.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.