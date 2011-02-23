Allergies make early appearance along Grand Strand - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Allergies make early appearance along Grand Strand

Myrtle Beach, SC -

By Evan Lambert - bio | email

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Doctors offices along the Grand Strand are getting busier with people already suffering from seasonal allergies.

From sniffling to sneezing, doctors say the warm weather is making symptoms pop up in those allergic to various types of pollen.

Dr. Joseph Moyer, allergist with the Allergy, Asthma and Sinus Center, attributes many patients problems to trees being tricked into thinking it's spring and spreading their pollen early.

"We started to pick up a lot of tree pollen during the warm days that we had last week. We also noticed more people coming in with symptoms, your typical allergy symptoms," Moyer said.

"I sneeze, my eyes burn, my nose runs. I get all choked up and my head hurts. It's just a general feeling of yuck," said Laura Forbes, who has allergies.

Meteorologists say the pollen counts do reflect a high level of allergens in the air, especially over the last few days.

Moyer recommends allergy sufferers try over the counter antihistamines and avoid long periods of outdoor activity.

He says the allergy season is just beginning and it's expected to get worse as more things bloom later in the spring.

"This is just the beginning I'm afraid. The cooler weather may slow things down a little bit, but I think the trend is gonna be that the weather is warming up," he said.

If medicines and avoidance don't work Moyer says it's time to see a doctor.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Sunday, April 1 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 22:47:38 GMT
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

  • Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Sunday, April 1 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 19:47:48 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

  • Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Sunday, April 1 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-04-01 15:17:40 GMT
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly