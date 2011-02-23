Man pleads guilty to 2009 robbery and assault, sentenced to 25 years

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 47-year-old Little River man has pleaded guilty in court to several charges in connection to a 2009 armed robbery and attempted sexual assault.

According to the 15th Judicial Circuit Solicitor's Office in Horry County, Deeane Richard Smith pled guilty to burglary in the first degree, armed robbery, kidnapping and assault with intent to commit criminal sexual assault Wednesday.

In June of 2009, officers with the Horry County Police Department said a female victim reported an unknown man was inside her home when she arrived.

The victim told police the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded money from her. After taking the money, the suspect attempted to sexually assault her.

The suspect fled after the victim told him there were other people in the home.

Upon further investigation, officers identified the suspect as Smith, who was arrested and originally charged with burglary in the first degree, armed robbery, kidnapping, attempted criminal sexual conduct and a felon in possession of a firearm.

Smith was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Due to the nature of the charges, smith is required to serve no less than 85 percent of his sentence before he will be eligible for parole.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.