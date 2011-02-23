FCSO arrests two during would-be copper theft

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two men have been arrested after the Florence County Sheriff's Office says they were attempting to remove copper from a residence Wednesday.

Capt. Mike Nunn, spokesman for the Florence County Sheriff's Office, said deputies responded to a residence along North Schofield Street in Florence around 10:10 a.m. Upon arrival, the suspects fled on foot.

Both suspects were apprehended not long after around Harmony Street. Sadonte Pearce, 18, and Michael McCoy, 19, both of Florence, have been charged with burglary in the third degree.

Nunn said while the incident remains under investigation, deputies think the suspects may have been attempting to remove copper.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.