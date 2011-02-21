Hartsville man arrested after shooting another during an argument

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – Darlington County Sheriff's Deputies have arrested a 48-year-old man after allegedly shooting another man in the head during an argument.

Capt. Andy Locklair, spokesman with the Darlington County Sheriff's Office, said deputies responded to the 2300 block of East Home Avenue in the Centerville area during the weekend after the victim called 911.

Upon arrival, deputies found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Locklair said he was barely alive.

The victim was transported to a hospital in Columbia where he is listed in critical condition.

Ernest Lee Bacote of Hartsville was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

