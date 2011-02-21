Lee brothers to make special appearance at Coastal Uncorked

From Coastal Uncorked

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – Coastal Uncorked Food, Wine and Spirits Festival announced today the Lee Brothers will be attending this year's Food Challenge event taking place Sunday, May 15 at the Marina Inn.



Matt Lee and Ted Lee, more commonly known as the Lee Brothers, are founders of The Lee Bros. Boiled Peanuts Catalogue and authors of The Lee Bros. Southern Cookbook and their newest book, Simple Fresh Southern. The brothers are also popular food and wine journalists for several national magazines such as The New York Times and Travel + Leisure.



The Lee Brothers will be participating in this year's festival as judges at the Coastal Uncorked Food Challenge, and will be signing copies of their first cookbook as well as taking part in a cooking demonstration.



Seven top chefs from the grand strand area will battle in the Coastal Uncorked Food Challenge on Sunday, May 15th, 2011. The contenders include: Eric Masson from The Brentwood Restaurant, Andrew Gardo from Sea Captain's House, Brad Daniels from Croissants Bistro & Bakery, Lou Petrozza from North Beach Plantation, Andreann Geise from Mykonos, Mike McKinnon from Cypress Room and James Clark from Waterscapes. The Coastal Uncorked Food Challenge is an iron chef style competition that will act as the grand finale for the festival. The winner of this event will compete with last year's winner for the title.



For more information about the event or to become a sponsor, email Candace.Howell@CoastalUncorked.com or visit CoastalUncorked.com



About the Lee Brothers

Siblings Matt Lee and Ted Lee grew up in Charleston, South Carolina. After leaving Charleston to attend colleges in the Northeast, the brothers realized how much they missed the foods they enjoyed growing up in the South. In 1994, they founded The Lee Bros. Boiled Peanuts Catalogue, a mail-order catalogue for southern fixtures such as boiled peanuts and stone-ground grits. The book led way to an invitation from a travel magazine to travel across the state of South Carolina in search of great food. This was the start to the brother's second career as food and travel journalists. Known and respected by famous culinarians such as Paula Deen, the award-winning brothers currently write food stories for Travel + Leisure, Food & Wine, GQ, The New York Times, and are the wine columnists for Martha Stewart Living.



The siblings have published two cookbooks. The Lee Bros. Southern Cookbook, which won the 2007 James Beard Cookbook of the Year; and their newest cookbook is Simple Fresh Southern, which is already receiving great acclaim.



The Lee Brothers also give lectures, cooking demonstrations and cooking classes, and can also be booked to judge or MC awards events.



"We are looking forward to participating in Coastal Uncorked and judging the food challenge event," said Ted Lee. "It will be exciting to see and taste the wonderful food Myrtle Beach has to offer. We are honored Coastal Uncorked has asked us to be a part of the festival and will in no doubt have a great time."



"The Lee Brothers are such well-respected food critics and chefs, and we are so excited to have them participate in the festival this year," said Candace Howell, executive director of Coastal Uncorked Food, Wine and Spirits Festival. "Our inaugural festival was a huge success so we knew we had to raise the bar for 2011. The brothers are known for their love of southern cuisine. They are the perfect fit for Coastal Uncorked."





About Coastal Uncorked Food, Wine and Spirits Festival Featuring Paula Deen

Coastal Uncorked Food, Wine and Spirits Festival Featuring Paula Deen is the Myrtle Beach, S.C. area's premier food and wine festival. The second annual festival, which is scheduled for May 8-15, will be highlighted by a cooking demonstration featuring Paula Deen on Saturday, May 14. The festival will also feature a restaurant week; a wine tasting trolley tour of Myrtle Beach; outdoor entertainment at Market Common and the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk and Promenade; the Coastal Uncorked Golf Tournament; and the Coastal Uncorked Food Fight fundraiser. All funds raised during the festival will be used for future events and a portion will be donated to the Horry Georgetown Technical College Culinary School and the Clay Brittain Hospitality Program at Coastal Carolina University.



