Conway man arrested after cutting brother's neck

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Conway Police Department has charged a 36-year-old Conway man with attempted murder after officers say he cut his brother's neck with a knife during an argument Saturday.

Catina Hipp, spokesperson for the Conway Police Department, said officers were dispatched to a home along Oak Street in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, officers found a victim bleeding from a cut on the side of his neck.

According to the victim, he and his brother, Gary Dewayne Oliver, were at their mother's home when they got into an argument. The victim said Oliver then cut him with a knife and left the scene.

Hipp said officers were able to locate Oliver and arrest him without incident. The victim was airlifted to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center for treatment and has since been released from the hospital.

Oliver appeared before a judge Monday morning and received a surety bond of $25,000.

