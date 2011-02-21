Attempted murder victim leaps onto hood of car to avoid being crushed

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A 19-year-old has been charged with attempted murder after Myrtle Beach Police said he tried to run someone over with his vehicle after being told to leave a bar Friday.

Around 3:45 a.m. Friday morning, officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to a bar along Robert Grissom Parkway in reference to an accident. Upon arrival, officers were given the keys to a black Mercedes by a witness and were told a drunk man had driven his car into the side of the bar, almost hitting someone.

Upon investigation of the car and the wall, officers found damage to the wall and the front passenger side of the car. An officer noted the window to the front passenger door and the rear passenger quarter panel had been broken out.

According to the police report, there was also a large crack in the middle of the windshield.

When officers asked who had been driving the car, a witness pointed at Kostandin Xhandi and informed the officer he was the driver.

According to Xhandi, someone had beaten him up. When asked who, the report states Xhandi was unable to give a direct answer. The officer observed Xhandi had lacerations and swelling on his face. The officer noted in the police report Xhandi admitted to driving the black Mercedes after the officer asked several questions.

Police noted that Xhandi smelled strongly of alcohol, was unsteady on his feet, and was slurring his speech.

Upon further investigation, officers were told by the victim that Xhandi was told to leave the bar and was escorted out after acting drunk and disorderly. The victim stated when he went out to the parking lot of the bar to pick up trash, he saw Xhandi standing next to his car.

According to the victim, he told Xhandi to leave immediately.

Xhandi allegedly got into his car and backed it up about 15 feet before "gunning the engine hard" at the victim.

The victim told police he was able to avoid being crushed between the car and the bar by jumping up onto the hood of the car.

According to the police report, the victim said he slid off the car and ran into the bar to have someone call police. A witness said a group of people walking on the sidewalk had almost been struck as well.

Xhandi was arrested for attempted murder, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department's website, p2c.cityofmyrtlebeach.com.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.