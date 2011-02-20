Myrtle Beach's Bi-Lo Marathon attracts all walks of life

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Diverse is an understatement when trying to describe those in attendance at this year's race. All fifty states, fourteen countries, and an age difference spanning over seventy years is a sample the of running population for the 26.2 mile race.

Perhaps the most noteworthy runner was Kathleen Castles of New Jersey. She walked away with first place overall, a feat that had never been done by a woman.

"It's so many emotions, I guess the best word was euphoric," said Castles after shattering her own personal record and crossing the finish line first. "All that training comes to this."

Her race time was no only good enough to beat the competition, she also pre-qualified for the 2012 Olympics.

Castles was not the only person pleased with her efforts. Robbie McLendon began getting in shape six and a half years ago to get his health back on course. At 56-years-old, McLendon won his age bracket.

"I get a lot of stares," said McLendon, who was wearing the letters "OG" on his headband. "People say that old guy shouldn't be running that fast. My nickname is the 'Old Geezer'''

Many runners return every year for this event. The city of Myrtle Beach thanks all the runners and volunteers for a successful year following last year's marathon that was canceled due to winter weather.

