Coastal beats Tennessee Tech to improve to 2-0

COURTESY: COASTAL CAROLINA ATHLETIC DEPARTMENT

CONWAY, SC — Preseason Big South Player of the Year Tommy La Stella went 2-for-4 with three RBI while senior Matt Rein pitched a solid 2.2 innings to lead the 18th-ranked Coastal Carolina (2-0) baseball team to a 6-2 victory over Tennessee Tech (0-2) in the Caravelle Resort Tournament, held at Watson Stadium.

Daniel Bowman added two hits as well as six different Chanticleers scored once. On the mound, freshman starter Tyler Herb was steady in his collegiate debut, allowing six hits , two runs and two walks with four strikeouts. Rein (1-0) improved to 13-1 in his career by allowing two hits and no runs with a strikeout in 2.2 innings pitched. Junior college transfer Aaron Burke worked the final 1.2 innings, striking out two of the five batters he faced.

Coastal struck first, scoring once in the home half of the first. Scott Woodward singled and stole second. Two batters later, La Stella came through with an RBI double in the right-center field gap.

In the second, the Chants took a 3-0 lead. Tucker Frawley hit a one-out double and Josh Conway reached when he was hit by a pitch. Woodward walked to load the bases and Taylor Motter followed with a two-run single.

Tennessee Tech broke into the scoring column in the fifth. With one out, Chad Oberacker hit a solo home run over the right field wall. After allowing a single and walk, Herb was relieved by Rein. Casanova Donladson cut the Tech deficit to one with an RBI single, but Rein escaped further damage by getting a ground out to end the frame.

Coastal Carolina pushed its advantage to two, 4-2, in the home half of the sixth. Rich Witten started things by being hit by a pitch and Daniel Bowman followed with a double. After an out, Frawley hit a deep fly ball to center, allowing Witten to score on the sacrifice fly. The Chants pushed their advantage to four, 6-2, in the bottom of the seventh. With two outs, Motter drew a walk and La Stella followed with a long run to right.

For Tennessee Tech, Donaldson accounted for three of the Eagles' eight hits. Tris Archer (0-1) suffered the loss, allowing six hits and four runs with four strikeouts in six innings.

Coastal Carolina will close the Caravelle Resort Tournament with a doubleheader at Watson Stadium. The Chants will host Indiana first with the pitching match-up being Stefan del Pino for CCU and Blake Monar for the Hoosiers. First pitch is set for Noon. Immediately after, Coastal will host Virginia Tech. Jim Birmingham is set to start for the Chants while the Hokies will counter with Patrick Scoggin. Also on Sunday, Boston College and Tennessee Tech will square off at BB&T Coastal Field with first pitch set for 11 am.