Sheriff's office: Man found with gunshot wound to neck

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - A person was taken to a nearby hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the neck in Hartsville Saturday evening.

According to Captain Andy Locklair with the Darlington County Sheriff's Office, police responded to a call on Patrick Highway near Ousleydale Road. The victim was shot once and that wound is said to be non-life threatening.

No suspects have been named at this point. More details will be provided as they become available

