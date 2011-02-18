CCU takes final look at master campus plan - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

CCU takes final look at master campus plan

CCU Board of Trustees (Source: WMBF News Reporter Meghan Miller) CCU Board of Trustees (Source: WMBF News Reporter Meghan Miller)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Coastal Carolina University Board of Trustees met Friday for a final viewing of the campus master plan, which, according to the school president, will shape the next several decades at CCU.

Trustees reviewed the plan which proposed configurations to Chanticleer Drive and eventual additional accesses to campus from Hwy 501 and 544.

CCU President David DeCenzo says this plan is vital to the campus and its students because it will shape the next 50 to 100 years of Coastal.

The key objectives of the master plan are to maintain a compact academic core, relocate and change pattern of parking on campus, and relocate the University Blvd and Hwy 544 intersection.

During a meeting to review the plan last fall, Coastal Spokeswoman Mona Prufer explained the plan as a way to improve the campus' infrastructure.

"When complete, the campus master plan will indicate the location of buildings and other campus facilities, open space, vehicular circulation and parking, pedestrian circulation and infrastructure improvements," Prufer said.

WMBF News Reporter Meghan Miller will have more on Friday's meeting, such as recommendations from the Board of Trustees, tonight on WMBF News at 6 p.m.

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

