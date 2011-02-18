CCU takes final look at master campus plan

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Coastal Carolina University Board of Trustees met Friday for a final viewing of the campus master plan, which, according to the school president, will shape the next several decades at CCU.

Trustees reviewed the plan which proposed configurations to Chanticleer Drive and eventual additional accesses to campus from Hwy 501 and 544.

CCU President David DeCenzo says this plan is vital to the campus and its students because it will shape the next 50 to 100 years of Coastal.

The key objectives of the master plan are to maintain a compact academic core, relocate and change pattern of parking on campus, and relocate the University Blvd and Hwy 544 intersection.

During a meeting to review the plan last fall, Coastal Spokeswoman Mona Prufer explained the plan as a way to improve the campus' infrastructure.

"When complete, the campus master plan will indicate the location of buildings and other campus facilities, open space, vehicular circulation and parking, pedestrian circulation and infrastructure improvements," Prufer said.

