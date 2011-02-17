Desmond Holloway Suspended Indefinitely

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina's leading scorer Desmond Holloway has been suspended indefinitely because of an eligibility issue.

CCU Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek had this to say about this situation during halftime of Thursday's game against North Carolina Central, "There's a student-athlete eligibility issue regarding Desmond Holloway, subsequently we had to rule him ineligible. We have started the re-instatement process with the NCAA, and really can't comment much further on the re-instatement process to protect the integrity of that process."

Holloway was averaging 18.5 points per game and 6.9 rebounds per contest so far this season.

