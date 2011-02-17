Officials investigate report of several fires at Landmark Resort

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department and the Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded to the Landmark Resort after reports of someone lighting small fires on multiple floors in the hotel.

Battalion Chief Bruce Arnel said the call was made into 911 as multiple fires on multiple floors just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Two fires were discovered on two different floors in trash cans. Maintenance crews were able to put out those fires.

Lt. Doug Furlong, spokesman for the Myrtle Beach Police Department, said officials were currently on scene investigating the incident.

At this time, no one is in custody, according to Furlong. The hotel was evacuated as a precaution, but guests were allowed back in a short time later.

The incident remains under investigation by both departments.

