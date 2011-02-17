Hartsville PD releases sketches of possible Jack B Nimble witnesses

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – The Hartsville Police Department and the task force dedicated to investigating the Jack B Nimble arson and assault are asking for the public's help in locating potential witnesses.

Lt. Brian Rudick, spokesman for the Hartsville Police Department, said composite sketches were made of people they believe to be possible witnesses.

The three featured in the sketches are not suspects in the crime.

Rudick asks for the public to look over the sketches and alert the Hartsville Police Department if anyone recognizes the men in the sketches.

Again, they are not considered suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hartsville Police Department at 843-383-3030, Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC or the SC Arson Hotline at 1-800-92 ARSON.

