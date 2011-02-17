Teen arrested by Marion Co. deputies after shooting - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Teen arrested by Marion Co. deputies after shooting

CENTENARY, SC (WMBF) – A 16-year-old was taken to the hospital after being shot by another teen Wednesday night, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Mark Richardson with the Marion County Sheriff's Office, said deputies responded to Alice Avenue in Centenary around 5 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies found a male victim had been shot.

The teen was transported to a hospital. Sheriff Richardson said the teen is alive, but his condition is unknown at this time.

On the scene, another 16-year-old male was arrested and charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and pointing or presenting a firearm.

Due to the fact the teen is a minor, his name has not been released at this time. He is currently being held at the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

Bond has not been set on the charge of assault, and the charge of pointing or presenting a firearm will be handled in Family Court.

