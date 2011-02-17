Consider This: Offender Watch

By Ted Fortenberry - bio | email

This week a new state-of-the-art sex offender tracking system, Offender Watch, went into effect for the entire state of South Carolina.

Consider This: The website for the program states that the primary purpose of OffenderWatch is to give South Carolina Law Enforcement agencies the ability to manage and monitor the whereabouts, conduct and compliance status of the registered offenders in South Carolina. And one very positive aspect of the program is that you can be proactive and find out information for your specific area. Plus, since offenders move frequently, you can also take advantage of a free e-mail alert system which informs you if a new offender registers within one mile of any address you register.

Having this information available at the click of a mouse is a great service for the citizens of South Carolina. As the website suggests, tell your friends and neighbors and be sure to register your home, school, work, gym, day care, park, soccer field, and any other address of interest to you! The more people we have monitoring this information the safer our communities become.

