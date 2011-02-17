Proposals in the works for former Nibils pier restaurant - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Proposals 'in the works' for former Nibils pier restaurant

Nibils Restaurant old location at the Surfside Beach Pier Nibils Restaurant old location at the Surfside Beach Pier
Nibils Restaurant new location 3301 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach Nibils Restaurant new location 3301 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach

By Meghan Miller - bio | email

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – As Nibils Restaurant makes its grand opening at its new location in Myrtle Beach, Surfside Beach officials say several proposals are coming in for the restaurant's former location at the Surfside Beach Pier.

Micki Felner, Surfside Beach Administrative Manager, says it her understanding that several proposals have been made regarding the vacant pier location. All proposals are being handled by realtor John Draughn.

Surfside Beach officials are not permitted to see the details of any proposals before they go before Town Council at an official meeting.

Draughn tells WMBF News four to five potential bidders have contacted the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to learn what needs to be done to get the building up to code. They have also brought in independent contractors to look at the space and develop rough drafts of building plans.

While specifics on the companies interested in the pier space remain anonymous, Draughn says the next tenant will need to invest at least $100,000 for upgrades and renovations to bring the building up to standards.

The next Surfside Beach Town Council meeting is scheduled for next Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.; however, it is unclear if the proposals for the pier will be discussed, as the meeting's agenda has not yet been finalized.

Draughn says in the next few days, he hopes to have some proposals ready to present to the Surfside Beach Town Council. He hopes one or two of those proposals advance further through council for eventual negotiations.

Proposals currently on the drawing board for the vacant pier space, according to officials, are family restaurants who have agreed to serve breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

