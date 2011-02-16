Greenwood Expected to Miss Remainder of Season

Greenwood on the bench during the 2nd half of Tuesday's loss to Gardner-Webb

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Coastal Carolina basketball team not only suffered their first Big South loss of the season Tuesday night, the Chanticleers also lost starting point guard Kierre Greenwood for the remainder of the season.

According to the CCU Athletic Department, the sophomore guard suffered an ACL tear in his left knee and is not expected to return this year.

Greenwood was the Chants leader in assists averaging four per game, and was averaging 7.8 points per contest this season.

Head Coach Cliff Ellis said sophomore guard Anthony Raffa will start in Greenwood's place.

Ellis also expects his team to rally together, despite the tough blow, "they've had to rally from situations before and they have, they've had to play games in which they've had to hit buzzer beaters and come from behind and do whatever they had to do to win," said Ellis, "I really believe in our team and I trust in our team. I just wish we were full strength, but that's just not the case."

The Chants will return to action Thursday night, where they step out of conference to host North Carolina Central. That game will tip off at 7:00.

