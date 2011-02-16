Alleged Socastee shooter waiver trial scheduled for March

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Waiver Trial previously postponed for the teen accused of fire a shot at a School Resource Officer at Socastee High School has been rescheduled.

Alicia A. Richardson, Senior Assistant Solicitor for Juvenile Prosecution in Horry County, said the trail will now take place March 14 through March 18.

The teen is charged with the attempted murder of Officer Erik Karney as well as related explosive charges in connection to allegedly shooting at Karney back in September.

Karney suffered minor injuries from shrapnel in the incident, and was able to subdue the teen until officers with the Horry County Police Department could arrive.

Two pipe bombs were later found in the teen's backpack.

The teen will remain in the Department of Juvenile Justice Detention Center until the hearing, which will determine whether he will be tried as an adult or a juvenile.

