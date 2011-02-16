Conway PD searches for hit and run suspects

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Conway Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a man they want to question in connection to a hit and run collision Feb. 12.

Catina Hipp, spokeswoman for the Conway Police Department, said officers responded to the Subway located at 1200 A Highway 544 in Conway around 8 a.m. in reference to damage to the building.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with a clerk from Gullies convenience store, who said she saw significant damage to the side of the building.

While watching the store's surveillance video, officers saw a dark colored car come in from the area of Jackson Bluff Road about 12:40 a.m., pull into a parking space in front of the Subway, jump the curb and crash into the front of the building.

The driver of the vehicle then backed up and re-entered the parking spot, where the driver and a passenger exited the vehicle and walked into the Gullies store.

Photos of the person wanted for questioning are attached. The man is described as a white male with shoulder length hair and facial hair.

He was wearing a black hat and black jacket at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Conway Police Department.

