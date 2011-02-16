Portion of Hwy 17 in NMB to close for construction work

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Lanes on a portion of Highway 17 in North Myrtle Beach will be closed during various times between Feb. 27 and March 4.

Pat Dowling, spokesman for the City of North Myrtle Beach, said a contractor will be installing a power utility duct bank and storm water drainage pipe across Highway 17 at the intersection of 6th Avenue South.

Between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. daily, each lane on both the northbound and southbound sides of Highway 17 will be closed at varying times.

Motorists should find alternate routes during these times.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.