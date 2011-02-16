WMBF viewer wins Powerball "Watch to Win" prize

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – A Darlington resident and WMBF viewer has won a home theater system in the Powerball "Watch to Win" promotion.

John Williams won the Yamaha Home Theatre system by watching the Powerball drawing live on WMBF News at 10:59 p.m.

Viewers will have two more chances to win Garmin GPS Units or Bose Quiet Comfort Headphones on Wednesday and Saturday.

During the Powerball drawing at 10:59 p.m. before WMBF News at 11, a secret word will appear on the screen. Viewers have 38 hours to visit sceducationlottery.com to enter for a chance to win the prizes.

Only one entry is allowed per adult per household.

