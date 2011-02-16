Alleged burglar shot by Florence officer after entering ex's hom - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Alleged burglar shot by Florence officer after entering ex's home

Demosio Rezelle Douglas (Source: Florence County Detention Center) Demosio Rezelle Douglas (Source: Florence County Detention Center)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A 34-year-old man was shot and arrested by a Florence Police Officer after entering the home of his ex-girlfriend through a window early Wednesday morning.

Florence Police Chief Anson Shells said officers responded to a home along Jarrott Street in Florence in reference to a possible burglary in progress around 3:30 a.m. Upon arrival, the victim told police she thought someone broke into her apartment.

The victim said she thought she heard someone in the room across from her bedroom, and found the door to the room closed and locked. According to the victim, she never closes or locks doors inside her home.

An officer checked the door, which was closed, and also found it to be locked. At the same time, another officer outside the home discovered a window to that room open.

The first officer went outside to investigate, and climbed through the open window with his flashlight shining into the dark room.

When the officer opened the closet door, he allegedly saw Demosio Rezelle Douglas, of Florence, inside the closet.

According to Shells, the officer was startled and lost control of his flashlight, making the room dark once more. The officer could not see Douglas, and thought Douglas was going to cause him harm.

He fired one round and struck Douglas in the right shoulder.

Douglas was taken to McLeod Hospital and has been charged with one count of burglary in the first degree.

When asked why he entered the home of his ex-girlfriend through a window, he alleged he was afraid because some people tried to rob him.

The victim told police Douglas is an ex-boyfriend who has entered her home through windows on numerous occasions without her permission.

The officer who fired the shot has been placed under administrative leave pending an investigation by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

According to Shells, the officer has been with the department for 26 years, and is a Senior Patrol Officer.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

