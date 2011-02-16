Family, police plea for answers in murder of Myrtle Beach man

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Family and police plea for answers in the murder of a 43-year-old Myrtle Beach man.

"If you ever had a chance to know him, you would always remember him," said Meriam Davis, the mother of Jim Davis, gunned down and robbed while working as the clerk at The Pantry in the 3300 block of North King's Highway in Myrtle Beach, back on October 23, 2003.

"How do you forgive someone who's killed your son?" Davis asks.

"He had so much to offer and no nobody gets to enjoy that, especially the people that loved him the most," said Robin Taylor, Jim's sister.

Myrtle Beach Detective Traci Chanaca says she knew Davis, and that he had a clean record and no enemies.

"I've never heard anything negative about him. Many people frequented the store; in fact, I knew him as an officer going into the store at that time... he was always friendly to everybody," recalls Chanaca.

The Davis family can only hope for justice.

"When the person commits this crime, they don't realize how many lives it affects, permanently," said Robin Taylor.

"He would have given them the money out of the register, he'd have bought them food, he was just that kind of person," said Shawn Davis, Jim's son who was just 16 at the time of the homicide.

Jim's oldest son, James, was 19-years-old at the time of Jim's death.

"Just ended my dad's life like it wasn't anything, and I'd like nothing more than to see him locked up," said James Davis of the person(s) who killed his father.

Myrtle Beach Sgt. Tony Lever says many crimes of this nature are solved through word of mouth.

"Certain crimes like this, it's only human nature for suspects to talk," says Sgt. Lever.

Police have a sketch of a person they believe was around the store at, or around, the time of the incident. Authorities don't know that this person was actually involved but would like to question the individual.

Police have circulated thousands of flyers with that person of interest and Jim's picture on them and say The Pantry owners still have an active $25,000 reward for an arrest leading to a conviction, but they need help.

[Flyer with sketch of person of interest PDF.doc]

"Maybe they went around the store and bought something themselves earlier in the evening, and they might have seen something, someone may have been hanging around the store that we're not aware of," suggests Detective Chanaca.

There are no words to describe the pain the Davis family feels, but they hope that pain may just be enough to get those who know, to care.

"Please, help us get this killer off the streets," pleads Robin Taylor. "[Jim] was a father, a brother and a son, and he didn't deserve to die."

If you have any information related to his case, contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1300.

