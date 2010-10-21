Pet of the Week: Monchichi

By Marla Branson - bio | email

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A lovable black lab mix with lots of energy is waiting to be adopted by the perfect family at the Grand Strand Humane Society.

Sandy Brown, executive director of the Grand Strand Humane Society, said Monchichi will make a wonderful family dog for anyone looking to put a little spunk back into their daily routine.

Employees at the shelter say Monchichi is an easy-to-train dog. She is currently enrolled in a training program and master training program to help make her transition into family life a smooth one.

Monchichi interacts well with children, in addition to other dogs and cats.

