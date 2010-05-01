People gathered for the 14th Annual Blessing of the Inlet

By Marla Branson - bio | email

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – Hundreds of people gather for good food, arts and crafts, fellowship, and of course to bless the Inlet for the start of another fishing and tourist season. There was live music all day from praise and gospel groups as well as singers from the Carolina Opry.

"Basically Blessing the Inlet in general. The people that live here, the boats, the tourists, everything about this area is wonderful."

The blessing is held the first Saturday in May every year at the Belin United Methodist Church.

