MOST WANTED: Jeffrey Allen Carr

By Michael Maely - bio | email

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police are asking for your help to track down 24-year-old Jeffrey Allen Carr, who is wanted for assault and battery with intent to kill.

Police say just before midnight on April 20, a man was stabbed in the area of Highway 15 in Myrtle Beach. Investigators say the victim, whose name has not been released, identified Carr as the man who stabbed him.

The victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and received treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

Carr is described by police as a black male standing 6'0" and weighing 170 pounds. He is said to have ties to the Myrtle Beach and Conway areas.

Anyone with information on Carr or his whereabouts is asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at (843) 918-1308.

