MOST WANTED: Craig Lamon Jones

By Michael Maely - bio | email

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police are asking for your help to track down 49-year-old Craig Lamon Jones, who is wanted for financial transaction card theft and conspiracy.

Police say in April 2008, they investigated a larceny of credit cards and personal property from the area of 20th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard. During the course of the investigation, police say a co-defendant named the suspect as a party to the crime of financial transaction card fraud.

Detectives say the co-defendant relayed that he and the suspect did participate together in the unauthorized use of credit cards belonging to another person. Together, they say they received consumer goods from the illegal transactions.

Police say one of the illegal transactions was for over $400 worth of property.

Jones is described as standing 6'3" and weighing 150 pounds. It is believed he has ties to the Myrtle Beach area.

Anyone with information on Jones is asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at (843) 918-1308.

