Conway church celebrates 100 years

By Marla Branson - bio | email

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Conway celebrated its 100th birthday Sunday, complete with special music, a visit from the bishop and a birthday cake.

In 1910 Conway was a bustling river town already over a century old, but the St. Paul's Episcopal Church was just making roots in one of South Carolina's oldest towns. The church has changed a lot over the past 100 years, even outgrown the original church on Main Street in Conway and a parish hall.     

"You know there weren't too many families in the Episcopal Church then in 1910," said Larry Biddle, a church elder. "There were just a handful of people who gathered in the Anglican tradition of the Episcopal Church in America. We have over 500 members now."

