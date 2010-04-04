Lifeguards give tips to parents so family vacations can be safe and worry free

By Marla Branson - bio | email

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – It's the end of spring break season and the beginning of family vacation season for the Grand Strand. As families begin to take to the beach, many people are reminded of the sobering thoughts of last summer.

Last summer the Grand Strand had an unusually high amount of drownings and close calls. This year, lifeguards and beach patrol are ready.

"We are putting more people on the beaches in high danger areas. And we are working together with Beach Patrol." lifeguard Jacob Vinson said. "It is day by day depending on what we see."

As for right now, the water temperature is still in the upper 50s, so the life guards aren't as concerned about swimmers, but that doesn't mean that the lifeguards aren't busy keeping everyone safe. Vinson says there are a few things parents can do to help keep their family safe too.

"Point out where the lifeguard tower is at," Vinson said. "Know where they are staying, what hotel, the name of the hotel is very important. This time of year lost kids start to become a problem."

He also reminds parents that as the water starts to warm up and more people start to swim, ask a lifeguard about water conditions and rip current prone areas before letting their children take a dip.

Copyright 2010 WMBF News. All rights reserved.