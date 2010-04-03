It was a shower the Storm Team didn’t predict

By Marla Branson - bio | email

CAROLINA FOREST, SC (WMBF) – The Storm Team didn't see a shower like this coming.

Over 15 thousand eggs fell from the sky at Carolina Forest Community Church Saturday morning at 10:30. The church made sure all the little ones stayed back until all the eggs were safely on the ground.

Despite the fact that there were over 15 thousand eggs, it didn't take long for all of them to be scooped up and inspected to see what was inside. This was just one of many events going on in the area.

