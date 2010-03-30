MOST WANTED: Robin Melissa Wise

By Michael Maely - bio | email

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police are asking for the public's help in tracking down 39-year-old Robin Melissa Wise, who is wanted on animal cruelty charges.

Police say the incident occurred in September 2009 when a Myrtle Beach Animal Control Officer responded to an apartment complex for an abandoned puppy. Animal Control officers found a 2- to 3-month-old retriever locked in a bedroom in unsanitary conditions.

Additionally, police say there was no food or water available and the dog was emaciated. Investigators say the suspect had moved out of the apartment and abandoned the puppy.

Police say the puppy was nursed back to health by the Myrtle Beach Animal Shelter and was adopted into a loving home.

Investigators describe Wise as standing 5'2" and weighing170 pounds. The suspect has ties to the Myrtle Beach, Columbia and North Myrtle Beach areas.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at (843) 918-1382.

