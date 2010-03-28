A fire near Legends Golf Resort had firefighters on high alert

By Marla Branson - bio | email

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A call came in to Horry County Fire and Rescue at about 8:30 this morning concerning a brush fire near Legends Golf Course. As firemen were on their way to the scene it was quickly upgraded to a structure fire. The structure fire was concerning a house under construction in the Sago community near Legends Golf Course.

Horry County Fire Battalion Justin Gibbins said that large fires in the Legends Golf Course area are not uncommon. But it was the wind and temperatures this morning combined with the location that had local firemen from Coastal Carolina University, Horry County, and Carolina Forest on high alert.

"When they upgraded it to a structure fire because of this area and a lot of other houses under construction, the potential for it to spread quick is pretty good," said Horry County Fire Battalion Chief Justin Gibbins.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time, but Gibbins said the house fire most likely caused the brush fire because of the proximity. All three area fire departments are taking extra precautions this morning to make sure the fire is under control.

