Mullins store sells $200,000 Instant Ticket

MULLINS, SC (WMBF) - A Florida resident is $200,000 richer after scratching off a winning Emerald Green 7's instant ticket from a Mullins convenience store.

Steven Stawicki purchased his ticket at the Saveway 23 in Mullins, The store earned a $2,000 sales incentive for selling the winning ticket. South Carolina Education Lottery officials say every retailer that sells a claimed ticket of $10,000 or more earns a 1 percent commission.

Stawicki says he plans to share his prize with his family and buy a car for his daughter. He also plans to donate some of his winnings to charity.

Emerald Green 7's is a $10 ticket with more than $6 million in prizes remaining in the game.

