5 arrested in string of Georgetown ATV thefts

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) - Five people have been arrested and are now facing multiple charges following the theft of several ATVs in the Georgetown area.

Lt. Neil Johnson with the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office says an investigation was opened following reports of two separate burglaries, the first happening on March 3. Deputies responded to 425 Kent Road for a burglary of a home. During the burglary, two 4-wheelers and a flat screen TV were stolen.

Deputies also report responding to 257 Bear Loop in Georgetown on March 4 for the theft of an additional 4-wheeler.

Throughout an investigation of the March 3 incident, deputies were able to identify two of the five suspects they believed to be connected to the crimes. During the development of the case, three others were identified as being involved with the burglaries.

Investigators successfully arrested Vernon Obrian Swails, 20, Jeffrey Allen Richardson, 19, Derrick Charles Zeman, 18, Travis Day Seagraves, 17, and a juvenile between March 11 and March 17. Four have been charged with first degree burglary, two counts of grand larceny and criminal conspiracy. Officials say the juvenile faces first degree burglary, grand larceny and criminal conspiracy charges.

All three stolen 4-wheelers and the flat screen TV were recovered by the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office. Two of the stolen ATVs were recovered in Black River off of a public boat landing at the end of Apache Road in Georgetown. Two others, officials report, were recovered by members of the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol and investigators.

Swails, Richardson, Zeman and Seagraves are currently being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center under a $20,000 cash/surety bond for all charges except burglary. The four will continue to be held on burglary charges for a bond from the 15th Judicial Circuit Court.

The juvenile has been transported to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia, where he is being charged as an adult.

Copyright 2010 WMBF News. All rights reserved.