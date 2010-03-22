SCDPS: 3 killed on SC roadways over weekend

SOUTH CAROLINA (WMBF) - Three people were killed on South Carolina roadways between March 19 and March 21, according to newly released statistics from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Of those killed, officials say all victims were involved in accidents along U.S. routes, South Carolina roads and secondary roads.

As of March 21, 154 people have died on South Carolina roadways, compared to 185 highway deaths during the same time period in 2009.

