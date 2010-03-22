Musicians Network brings attention to Grand Strand talent

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Musicians across the Grand Strand will be gathering in Myrtle Beach on March 29 to kick off a "Musicians Network," aimed at strengthening and showcasing musical talent.

The Musicians Network meeting will be held at Myrtle Beach Fire Station No. 6 on 38th Avenue North at 1:30 p.m., according to event organizers. The meeting will help strengthen professional relationships, incubate talent, advance careers and improve the quality of Myrtle Beach's music.

Performers attending the meeting are requested to bring promotional package, booking material and gig calendar.

