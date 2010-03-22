Beer Fest to draw hundreds to Market Common

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hundreds of beer fans will be gathering at the Market Common this weekend for the 2nd Annual Myrtle Beach Beer Fest.

The event, expanded to two days on March 26-27, features over 90 beers from around the world for sampling. In addition to the mass selection of beer, the festival will be packed with food and live entertainment.

Organizers say while admission is free, $1 tickets will be sold for 4 ounce beer samples, food and merchandise. Most 4 ounce samples will be one to two tickets. Higher end beers will cost three to six tickets.

Tickets are available in advance at Piggly Wiggly at The Market Common and customers may redeem Greenbax points for tickets.





For the beer selection and event details, visit MyrtleBeachBeerFest.com.

