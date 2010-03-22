Dorchester Co. man jailed on child porn charges

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - A 47-year-old Summerville man is facing four years of prison time after agents with the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office found more than 100 child pornography videos on his computer.

Kevin J. Powers received the four year prison sentence Monday in federal court on possession of child pornography charges. Powers also faces life-time supervised release following the completion of his prison term.

Evidence presented at Powers' guilty plea hearing established Powers downloaded child porn from the internet using the Limewire file-sharing program. In March 2009, Powers' wife called the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office and reported her finding of child porn files on his computer.

Powers consented to the search, which yielded the discovery of more than 100 child pornography videos. Authorities say he confessed to downloading thousands of images over the last five years.

The case was investigated by agents with the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office and the FBI.

Copyright 2010 WMBF News. All rights reserved.