FMU women beat Montevallo 7-2

From Francis Marion University
BIRMINGHAM, AL – Fourth-ranked Francis Marion University defeated the University of Montevallo 7-2, late Sunday evening (March 21) in Peach Belt Conference women's tennis action. Due to rain in the Montevallo area, the matches were moved to Samford University's indoor facility in Birmingham.
The Patriots improve to 9-3 overall and 5-2 in the PBC with the win. FMU did not lose a set in its seven wins on Sunday.
Both the FMU men's and women's squads will play host to nationally ranked Flagler College on Saturday at 11 a.m. on the Kassab Courts.
Women's Tennis Match Results
#4 Francis Marion University 7, Univ. of Montevallo 2
Singles competition
Doubles competition
Match Notes:
Francis Marion University 9-3, 5-2 PBC; National ranking #4; Regional ranking #2; Univ. of Montevallo 3-10, 1-9 PBC
918 Frontage Rd. East
Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
(843) 839-9623
sarahmiles@wmbfnews.com
(843) 839-9623EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.