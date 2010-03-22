FMU women beat Montevallo 7-2

From Francis Marion University

BIRMINGHAM, AL – Fourth-ranked Francis Marion University defeated the University of Montevallo 7-2, late Sunday evening (March 21) in Peach Belt Conference women's tennis action. Due to rain in the Montevallo area, the matches were moved to Samford University's indoor facility in Birmingham.

The Patriots improve to 9-3 overall and 5-2 in the PBC with the win. FMU did not lose a set in its seven wins on Sunday.

Both the FMU men's and women's squads will play host to nationally ranked Flagler College on Saturday at 11 a.m. on the Kassab Courts.

Women's Tennis Match Results

#4 Francis Marion University 7, Univ. of Montevallo 2

Singles competition

#6 Tereza Sykorova (FMU) def. Helene Nordgreen (UM-W) 6-1, 6-1 #8 Sabina Baberadova (FMU) def. Alex Mangum (UM-W) 6-0, 6-0 #26 Jitka Gavdunova (FMU) def. Kristi Kelly (UM-W) 6-0, 6-0 Mona Blauen (FMU) def. Emily Blackwood (UM-W) 6-0, 6-0 Kerry Hall (FMU) def. Calli Robinson (UM-W) 6-0, 6-3 Kodi Bobo (UM-W) def. No player (FMU), by walkover

Doubles competition

#2 Tereza Sykorova/Sabina Baberadova (FMU) def. Helene Nordgreen/Alex Mangum (UM-W) 8-0 Jitka Gavdunova/Mona Blauen (FMU) def. Kristi Kelly/Calli Robinson (UM-W) 8-0 Emily Blackwood/Kodi Bobo (UM-W) def. No player/No player (FMU), by walkover

Match Notes:

Francis Marion University 9-3, 5-2 PBC; National ranking #4; Regional ranking #2; Univ. of Montevallo 3-10, 1-9 PBC