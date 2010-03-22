CCU offers competition among senior citizens

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Some 300 senior citizens will compete in the Waccamaw Sports Classic on Friday, March 26, on the Coastal Carolina University campus.

The one-day event, sponsored by the University's Recreation and Sport Management Program, begins at 10:15 a.m. with opening ceremonies, with activities scheduled throughout the day on the track and various locations until a 3 p.m. awards ceremony in Kimbel Arena.

The event offers seniors from Georgetown, Horry and Williamsburg counties an opportunity to showcase their physical skills in a fun and competitive environment. The competitions include activities such as track and field events, horseshoes, spin casting, softball throw, 3-on-3 basketball, and free throw shooting. For those who are not physically competitive, a talent show and beauty pageant are also offered. The all-day event will attract nearly 500 area senior adults.

Recreation and Sport Management faculty and students in select courses (Recreation and Sport Leadership, and Program and Event Planning) work with the Waccamaw Regional Area Agency on Aging and various Parks and Recreation Departments across the tri-county region to plan and implement the event.

