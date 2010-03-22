2-year-old found in pool in critical condition

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A 2-year-old boy found in a swimming pool Monday morning is in critical condition at an area hospital, according to Horry County Police.

HCPD spokesman Robert Kegler said officers were called to a home on Dandelion Drive in the Avalon subdivision in Carolina Forest around 7:40 a.m. The boy's parents said when they awoke Monday morning they began looking for the child. After going downstairs, they found the back sliding glass patio door open and the boy in the pool.

When officers arrived, they found the child on the side of the pool and the father trying to revive him, according to the police report. Officers took over resuscitation attempts before paramedics arrived on scene. Emergency crews transported the boy to Conway Medical Center in critical condition.

Investigators do not know how long the boy was actually in the pool.

The boy's identity has not been released, and Kegler says the incident remains under investigation at this time.

