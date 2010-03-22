Big South announces baseball players of the week

From Big South Sports

CHARLOTTE, NC - Winthrop redshirt-sophomore outfielder Sean Sullivan (Columbia, S.C.) and Gardner-Webb freshman pitcher Michael Hanzlik (Blythewood, S.C.) have been named the Big South Conference's Choice Hotels Player of the Week and The Crons Brand Pitcher of the Week, respectively, for games played March 15-21, it was announced Monday by the League office.

Sullivan hit .650 (13-20) in five games last week, with two home runs and nine RBI, in addition to a .731 on-base average and 1.050 slugging percentage. During a three-game stretch in the Coca-Cola Classic, Sullivan went 10-12 with eight RBI and one home run, and recorded eight consecutive hits in back-to-back games against Columbia and Kent State. Sullivan also walked five times, reached on a hit-by-pitch and did not strike out in any game. He also scored 10 runs, had two doubles, swiped three bases and was perfect on his 16 fielding chances in the outfield. Sullivan entered the week hitting .250 and raised his batting average to .368 following his effort that included four multi-hit games and three multi-RBI contests.

Hanzlik tossed a gem in Gardner-Webb's 9-0 win over Harvard last Monday, pitching a complete game, one-hit shutout vs. the Crimson. He allowed just one single, a leadoff hit in the top of the second, and retired 21 batters in a row before plunking a batter with one out in the ninth. Hanzlik recovered to retire the final two hitters and faced just one batter over the minimum with the help of a second-inning double play. He struck out five batters in earning his first career win, and retired at least 12 consecutive hitters for the second time this season.

Other Player of the Week Nominees: Nick Chinners (Charleston Southern), Taylor Motter (Coastal Carolina), Daniel Merck (Gardner-Webb), Steve Antolik (High Point), Matt Hillsinger (Radford) and Graham Sullivan (VMI).

Other Pitcher of the Week Nominees: Andrew White (Charleston Southern), Ryan Connolly (Coastal Carolina), Shawn Teufel (Liberty), Eddie Butler (Radford), Coby Cowgill (VMI) and Wade Newman (Winthrop).