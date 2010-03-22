Conway Police seeking suspects - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Conway Police seeking suspects

Leverne Quantrell Miller (Source: Conway Police)
Cody Wrathell (Source: Conway Police)
Lisa Jones (Source: Conway Police)
Kelly Lynn Hewitt (Source: Conway Police)
Wendell Gore (Source: Conway Police)
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Conway Police are hoping the public can help find five people wanted on charges ranging from strong arm robbery and credit card theft to forgery.

The Conway Police Department is currently looking for the following individuals:

  • Leverne Quantrell Miller, 26, of Loris, is wanted on charges of strong arm robbery, financial transaction card theft and financial transaction card fraud
  • Cody Wrathell, 18, of Conway, is wanted on charges of two counts of forgery
  • Lisa Jones, 44, of Conway, is wanted on charges of four counts of obtaining goods by false pretenses
  • Kelly Lynn Hewitt, 41, of Pawleys Island, is wanted on charges of two counts of forgery
  • Wendell Gore, 31, or Conway, is wanted on charges of three counts of forgery

Conway Police say Miller is wanted in connection to a Nov. 30, 2009 purse snatching at 901 Church St. The victim reported to police that as she was getting inside of her car, a black male approached her from behind, struck her in the head and snatched her purse.

A credit card, according to financial transactions, was used from the victim's purse at a Scotchman convenience store in Conway.

Wrathell, Hewett and Gore, according to police, are also wanted for cashing stolen checks on closed amounts at various locations in Conway city limits. Wrathell committed the offense in June 2009, but according to authorities, was not reported until February 2010.

Anyone with any information concerning these individuals' whereabouts is asked to contact the Conway Police Department.

